Saanich police officer rear-ended by driver with icy windshield

Officer sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorist with obstructed view

A Saanich police officer was rear-ended Sunday by a motorist whose front windshield was covered in ice. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A driver in Saanich was handed a hefty fine for driving with his vision obstructed after hitting a stopped patrol car.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. a Saanich officer was stopped on Tillicum Road near Gorge Road West when he was rear-ended by another motorist.

When the officer got out of the cruiser to speak to the driver, he saw the front windshield was completely covered in ice and once he walked up to the vehicle, the officer could see the inside of the windshield was also covered in condensation.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

After Sunday’s incident, the Saanich Police Department is reminding motorists to take time to remove all frost, ice and condensation from vehicle windows before heading out on the road.

“This collision was completely preventable,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It takes less than five minutes to clear the ice and defrost the interior windows of a vehicle and taking those preventable steps are just one way in keeping our roads safe.”

Anastasiades recommended motorists keep an ice scraper, squeegee, and a small towel inside their vehicle.

The driver who rear-ended the police car was issued a $109 violation ticket for driving with an obstructed view.

