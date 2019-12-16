A Saanich police officer was rear-ended Sunday by a motorist whose front windshield was covered in ice. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police officer rear-ended by driver with icy windshield

Officer sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorist with obstructed view

A driver in Saanich was handed a hefty fine for driving with his vision obstructed after hitting a stopped patrol car.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. a Saanich officer was stopped on Tillicum Road near Gorge Road West when he was rear-ended by another motorist.

When the officer got out of the cruiser to speak to the driver, he saw the front windshield was completely covered in ice and once he walked up to the vehicle, the officer could see the inside of the windshield was also covered in condensation.

The officer sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

READ ALSO: Saanich police first in B.C. to offer mental health resiliency training

After Sunday’s incident, the Saanich Police Department is reminding motorists to take time to remove all frost, ice and condensation from vehicle windows before heading out on the road.

“This collision was completely preventable,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. “It takes less than five minutes to clear the ice and defrost the interior windows of a vehicle and taking those preventable steps are just one way in keeping our roads safe.”

Anastasiades recommended motorists keep an ice scraper, squeegee, and a small towel inside their vehicle.

The driver who rear-ended the police car was issued a $109 violation ticket for driving with an obstructed view.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police praise altruistic local for donating hand-knitted toques

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash
Next story
B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Just Posted

Thieves break in, steal donations from Victoria toy store just before holidays

Thieves smash in the back door of Cherry Bomb Toys

Surprise donation will provide mentors for Greater Victoria’s youth in need

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria granted $36,000 at Women Who Care event

Saanich police officer rear-ended by driver with icy windshield

Officer sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorist with obstructed view

Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Andrew Berry’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Parking lot ‘doughnuts’ lead to Oak Bay cops impounding car

Thefts from auto, drunk driving continue keeping Oak Bay police busy

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Most Read