Saanich police on scene of motorcycle crash at Tillicum Road, Trans-Canada Highway

At least one soutbound lane blocked

At least one southbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocked at Tillicum Road after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Tillicum Road and the Trans Canada Hwy by the Chevron station for a crash involving a motorcycle. Traffic in this area could be impacted, consider taking an alternate route.#yyjtraffic — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) August 8, 2019

Details are so far limited, but police have taped off an area at the nearby Chevron gas station and a motorcycle on scene is sitting on its side.

At least three police vehicles are on scene.

The Saanich Police Department is advising drivers to consider an alternate route.

UPDATE: One southbound lane on the TCH is being blocked by a police vehicle at the intersection with Tillicum Road. #yyjtraffic — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 8, 2019

More to come.

