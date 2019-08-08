A motorcycle sits on its side and Saanich police officers keep an eye on the scene after a crash at Tillicum Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich police on scene of motorcycle crash at Tillicum Road, Trans-Canada Highway

At least one soutbound lane blocked

At least one southbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway is blocked at Tillicum Road after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Details are so far limited, but police have taped off an area at the nearby Chevron gas station and a motorcycle on scene is sitting on its side.

At least three police vehicles are on scene.

The Saanich Police Department is advising drivers to consider an alternate route.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas
Next story
Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Just Posted

Saanich police on scene after incident at Tillicum Road, Trans-Canada Highway

Area taped off by police, motorcycle sitting on its side

BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

More than 10,000 people weigh in on plans for four new vessels

Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash on Langford lawn

Neighbours concerned about speed of vehicles travelling on Skirt Mountain

Woman gets two years’ probation after having sex with 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

Fewer bear and cougar sightings in Sooke

But it doesn’t mean there’s less wildlife, say officials

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

Most Read