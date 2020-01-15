Roads in Saanich were slushy and slippery on Wednesday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich police pleased to see residents avoiding driving during snowstorm

Roads being plowed but conditions not ideal, says one officer

Saanich police had a quiet Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as residents navigated the snow.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer, noted police were only called for “one minor collision with some parked vehicles.”

Saanich residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and only venture out if “absolutely necessary,” Anastasiades added.

READ ALSO: Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Driving in the snow can be difficult, he noted, and residents should enjoy the snow in their yards or nearby parks instead.

“We don’t get snow days very often,” Anastasiades said.

He noted that Saanich municipal staff are out plowing major roads, but sidestreets may still be unplowed making driving conditions unsafe.

A District of Saanich spokesperson noted that despite the fact that staff are out plowing the roads 24 hours a day, further snowfall and shifting piles may make it seem like some major routes haven’t been plowed.

READ ALSO: Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Anyone who needs to drive somewhere during the storm is asked to ensure their vehicle is snow-ready, Anastasiades emphasized. Clear all windows, have winter tires, make sure all lights are working and align speeds with the road conditions.

“The maximum posted speed only applies when the road is in ideal conditions and today is not one of them,” he said.

Drivers can expect to see officers out enforcing safe winter driving while the snow lasts.

