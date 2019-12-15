A Saanich resident hand-knitted these toques, dropped them off with Saanich Police, and requested they be delivered to people in need. (Saanich Police)

Saanich Police praise altruistic local for donating hand-knitted toques

Saanich police officers dropped the toques off at two youth shelters

On Friday, Saanich Police dropped off toques, hand-knitted and donated by a Saanich resident, to two youth shelters.

The police department tweeted on Friday about the act of kindness carried out by a caring citizen from the community.

Saanich Police said a woman hand-knitted the toques and dropped them off with police, requesting they be distributed to people who need them.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Saanich police officers dropped the toques off at two youth shelters who police said were grateful.

READ ALSO: Don’t wreck your holidays: Saanich police warn of weekend roadblocks during CounterAttack campaign

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup
Next story
MLA Adam Olsen calls for ‘substantial’ changes in provincial economy

Just Posted

Sex workers march in downtown Victoria for Red Umbrella Day

Red umbrellas became a symbol of sex workers after an art installation in Italy

MLA Adam Olsen calls for ‘substantial’ changes in provincial economy

Green Party MLA also criticizes gap between government rhetoric and actions

Saanich Police praise altruistic local for donating hand-knitted toques

Saanich police officers dropped the toques off at two youth shelters

Camosun tech students showcase new inventions and local business partnerships

A laser beam that can map a room, an automated pest deterrence system that uses AI, and more

500 pounds of turkey served at Cool Aid community Christmas dinner

Annual dinner serves hundreds of community members

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

Sharks beat Canucks 4-2 to snap 6-game skid

Vancouver visits Vegas on Sunday

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Most Read