Saanich Police pull over Pink Flamingo

Officers remind public this is not the way to transport items

Saanich Police Thursday tweeted this picture of an inflatable Pink Flamingo pulled over on McKenzie Avenue several days ago.

Saanich Police are reminding the public to properly tie down items after officers pulled over a vehicle, whose occupants were transporting a large inflatable Pink Flamingo on the vehicle roof.

Your arms out the window, holding onto something on the roof, are not considered proper “tie downs”… 🙄 With the nice weather finally here please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you’re headed to the beach #yyjtraffic #Saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/lbLJdKV8Qs — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 26, 2018

“Your arms out the window, holding onto something on the roof, are not considered proper “tie downs,” reads a tweet from Saanich Police. “With the nice weather finally here please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you’re headed to the beach.”

Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the incident took place several days ago on McKenzie Avenue. “The driver and friends were holding onto said inflatable,” he said.

Officers issued the driver a warning, but no fines, said Leslie.

Earlier this week, police in Ontario pulled over the male driver of a pick-up for unauthorized plates, only to discover that he was using a fold-up lawn chair instead of the vehicle’s original front seat.

Police also discovered a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

Police also charged the driver for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway without insurance.