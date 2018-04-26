Saanich Police Thursday tweeted this picture of an inflatable Pink Flamingo pulled over on McKenzie Avenue several days ago.

Saanich Police pull over Pink Flamingo

Officers remind public this is not the way to transport items

Saanich Police are reminding the public to properly tie down items after officers pulled over a vehicle, whose occupants were transporting a large inflatable Pink Flamingo on the vehicle roof.

“Your arms out the window, holding onto something on the roof, are not considered proper “tie downs,” reads a tweet from Saanich Police. “With the nice weather finally here please make sure you properly secure your cargo if you’re headed to the beach.”

Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the incident took place several days ago on McKenzie Avenue. “The driver and friends were holding onto said inflatable,” he said.

Officers issued the driver a warning, but no fines, said Leslie.

Earlier this week, police in Ontario pulled over the male driver of a pick-up for unauthorized plates, only to discover that he was using a fold-up lawn chair instead of the vehicle’s original front seat.

Police also discovered a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

Police also charged the driver for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway without insurance.

Previous story
Man struck and killed on the Pat Bay Highway
Next story
B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Just Posted

Bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Wheel-less bike dragged underneath van along Dallas Rd. after cyclist hit

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Millstream Road closed to traffic at Bear Mountain Parkway

Downed hydro pole blocking both lanes at Industrial Way

Man arrested at gunpoint outside Vic High

Police were called after he allegedly threatened a teacher with a knife

Skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Central Saanich emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Majore Jackson, 32, and Andrew John Bellwood, 47, from Nanaimo, face numerous charges

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer used city purchase card for 11 personal flights

Victor Mema has been on leave since early last month

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

Most Read