Saanich Police receive another report of a cougar sighting

The big cat was spotted in the area near Saanich Road and Blanshard Street

There have been multiple cougar sightings in Saanich recently and Saanich Police received another report early on Saturday morning. (WildSafe BC photo)

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Saanich Police Department received what they say is a credible report that a cougar was spotted in the area near Saanich Road and Blanshard Street.

The area was searched by police, but the cougar wasn’t found.

This report comes in the wake of several cougar sightings reported to police this month. A report on July 7 said a cougar had been seen in the Uptown area and later that day, multiple reports were received regarding cougar sightings at Hampton Park along Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Regina Avenue.

The B.C. Conservation Service has been alerted to the July 20 sighting. For more information about cougars and about keeping pets and children safe, visit the B.C. Conservation Service website.

