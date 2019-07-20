There have been multiple cougar sightings in Saanich recently and Saanich Police received another report early on Saturday morning. (WildSafe BC photo)

Saanich Police receive another report of a cougar sighting

The big cat was spotted in the area near Saanich Road and Blanshard Street

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Saanich Police Department received what they say is a credible report that a cougar was spotted in the area near Saanich Road and Blanshard Street.

The area was searched by police, but the cougar wasn’t found.

READ MORE: Saanich Police receives ‘credible’ report of cougar near Uptown area

This report comes in the wake of several cougar sightings reported to police this month. A report on July 7 said a cougar had been seen in the Uptown area and later that day, multiple reports were received regarding cougar sightings at Hampton Park along Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Regina Avenue.

READ MORE: Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

The B.C. Conservation Service has been alerted to the July 20 sighting. For more information about cougars and about keeping pets and children safe, visit the B.C. Conservation Service website.

