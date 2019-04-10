Saanich Police say they received a possible cougar sighting near Gordon Head Middle School. (File photo)

Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

Possible sighting Wednesday morning near Gordon Head Middle School

Saanich Police issued a public alert Wednesday morning about a possible cougar sighting near a local middle school.

The alert issued through a tweet said police received a report of “a possible cougar sighting” at 6:15 a.m. by Gordon Head Middle School in the 1600-block of Kenmore Road.

“Police attended but did not locate the cougar,” it reads.

Wednesday’s unconfirmed report of a cougar sighting comes after a string of sightings.

RELATED: Three cougar sightings in three days

RELATED: UPDATED: Cougar evades police, dogs in Saanich

Between March 17 and March 19, Saanich police received three reports of cougar sightings. Police attended in each case, but could not locate the animal. Locations of the sighting varied. They included Cadboro Bay, Chatterton Way near Rithets Bog and Hillcrest Avenue.

On March 28, provincial conservation officers and police responded to a sighting in the Gordon Head area.

“We’ve had a number of confirmed cougar sightings in this area,” said Sgt. Scott Norris, BC Conservation Service at the time. “It doesn’t mean the cougar wasn’t here. Cougars are very elusive, when they want to be seen they’ll be seen, when they don’t want to be seen they’re gone.”

If you see a cougar:

• Remain calm, the cougar was likely just passing through the neighbourhood and will hopefully move on.

• Keep away from the cougar and tell others to do the same. Bring children and pets inside until the cougar has left.

• Feed pets indoors, or if fed outdoors, bring in any uneaten food as the smell of pet food may attract cougars in addition to the pets (potential prey) themselves. Keep your pets indoors, especially at night. Cats and small dogs that are left to free-range can become easy prey targets. Light walkways and remove any heavy vegetation or landscaping near the house.

• Store garbage in cans with tight-fitting lids so odours do not attract small mammals.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty
Next story
26 victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff

Just Posted

Fund launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

Difficult fire would have been worse if not for coordinated efforts of four departments

Saanich councillor accuses colleagues of working outside the ‘public eye’

Coun. Nathalie Chambers says process behind proposed housing forum ‘has run afoul of good governance’

CRD showcases beaver activity for your young eager beavers

Guided walk to beaver lodge in Saanich runs April 13

Old-growth forest webinar launches Thursday

Sierra Club offers six-week crash course into the mechanics of the issue

Saanich police received possible cougar sighting near middle school

Possible sighting Wednesday morning near Gordon Head Middle School

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

Most Read