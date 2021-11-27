Chief Const. Scott Green (left), Const. Chelsea Cofield, Const. Chris Kaluza, Const. Adam Defrane, Const. Nick Marmaras, Deputy Chief Const. Gary Schenk, and Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie took part in a recognition ceremony for the Alexa’s Team program. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police recognized for commitment to keep impaired drivers off roads

Five Saanich traffic safety officers removed 108 impaired drivers in 2020

Members of the Saanich Police Department was recently recognized for its commitment to impaired driving enforcement, through the Alexa’s Team program.

Five officers dedicated to traffic safety removed a total of 108 impaired drivers from Saanich roads in 2020, according to department statistics.

Alexa’s Team is a collection of RCMP and municipal police officers across B.C. who have been honoured for their efforts to take impaired drivers off the roads. The program is named for Alexa Middelaer, the four-year-old child killed in a crash involving an impaired driver in Delta in 2008.

“This reiterates the importance of the work our officers do in impaired driving enforcement to hold people accountable for their actions,” said Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Markus Anastasiades. In surveys, the public has let police know road safety is a top concern, he added.

“While it takes a lot of work and a lot of hours, we’re very committed to listening to our community members and removing impaired drivers – it is one of our top priorities,” he said.

