Sgt. Steve Eassie walks a dog from the Saanich Police K9 unit. Saanich Police

Saanich Police release five-year strategic plan

Saanich Police Department launched a five-year plan to the public on Friday.

Good through 2022, the plan outlines 13 key strategic priorities based on a public consultation campaign with public.

“The policing environment is constantly changing and it’s important for our department to be able to adapt to address issues of growing concern,” said Saanich Police Chief Constable Bob Downie. “Issues such as the opioid crisis require an ongoing commitment to working collaboratively with our community partners, while areas of crime such as gender-based violence and online fraud or harassment require specialized skill sets.”

More than 1,8000 people participated in the consultations through online surveys, surveys conducted at community events, and in-person focus groups.

The goal of the plan is to connect the community of Saanich with its police force, one that operates with an annual budget of more than $32 million. That’s an annual cost per capita for Saanich taxpayers of $326, which is below the average cost per capita of the 11 independent municipal police departments.

The strategic plan can be found here.

Among the challenges noted are an increase in calls, the ongoing opioid crisis, and growing concerns around fraud that targets older adults.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

Just Posted

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

Reynolds raises $40k for new sign

Missing and broken letters to become a laughing memory

Chief Justice and family lawyer defend judge in Oak Bay custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Police, searchers continue to look for missing Victoria area man

Combing of Gorge Waterway on Thursday part of search activities

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

Puppy OK after gobbling up pot

Veterinary nurse says probem not uncommon, owners urged to bring pet in for treatment

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Hungry Hearts shine bright for Our Place Society

Gala fundraiser nets more than $145,000 for downtown service provider

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Most Read