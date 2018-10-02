Saanich police remain tight-lipped about violent assault on Carey Road

Saanich Police investigate an incident Saturday in the 3900-block of Carey Road. (Keri Coles/News Staff) Saanich Police, here seen Saturday during the initial investigation, remain tight-lipped about an assault in the 3900-block of Carey Road that left a 41-year-old with serious, life-threatening injuries. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Police continue to remain tight-lipped about key details concerning a violent assault that happened Saturday afternoon on Carey Road.

“Regarding this incident, we have no update at this time,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “Thanks for your patience.”

She made these comments Tuesday afternoon, as key questions concerning the incident remain unanswered.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police continue to investigate Carey Road incident after man sent to hospital with “serious injuries”

They include the physical state of the 41-year-old man, who suffered what police call “life-threatening injuries” and his relationship with the person, whom police have in custody. Police have said that the two individuals appear to know each other, but have refused any additional details about either person, including basic biographical details.

Linh Do, who lives near the house where the incident allegedly took place, said the victim was the friend of a tenant living in that house, a point confirmed by another resident familiar with the incident, who did not wish to reveal his identity because of his employment with the Canadian government.

Police have also either withheld or refused to confirm information about whether the incident involved a weapon of any sort.

RELATED: WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

Saturday’s violent assault, which happened shortly after 3 p.m., was not the only incident that rattled Carey Road residents.

On Sunday police, including a tactical squad, surrounded a house in the 4100-block of Barrington Road near the intersection of Carey Road and Baker Street for several hours before arresting two individuals aged 32 and 42 found to have committed a break and enter in Royal Oak.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com