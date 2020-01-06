Saanich police removed nearly one impaired driver per day from roads over holidays

Saanich police removed nearly 30 drivers from the roads between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Police removed 28 impaired drivers from the roads in Saanich during Dec. 2019

Saanich police removed 28 impaired drivers from the roads between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1.

Police said they removed nearly one person a day from Saanich roads who were driving with too much alcohol and/or drugs in their bodies over the course of Dec.

Saanich police spokesperson Markus Anastasiades said Saanich police will continue their efforts to make Saanich roads safer in 2020.“As some people continue to make the selfish decision to drive while impaired, our messaging and enforcement efforts will continue in 2020 with our goal of making our roads safer,” Anastasiades said.

