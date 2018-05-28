Saanich Police rescue trio of ducklings from drain

No word whether their names were Huey, Dewey and Louie, but a trio of ducklings are back with their mummy and four siblings after Saanich police officers freed them from a drain in an unusual rescue operation captured on video and shared on social media Monday morning.

Baby duck rescue in #Saanich #yyj today. 3 little ones had fallen into a storm drain and we managed to save them. Once reunited, mom and her babies were able to make it safely to Swan Lake. pic.twitter.com/QoZEVttRvG — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 28, 2018

“A colleague and I were standing in the back lot discussing an investigation, when we saw the mother duck with four babies,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie of the Saanich Police in an interview. “She seemed upset about something, so we walked closer. As we got closer, I could hear cries coming from inside the storm drain. I lifted the drain up and discovered three ducklings inside.”

A video of the rescue shared on social media Monday morning then shows Leslie lifting each of the animals to the safety. Each of them, no worse for wear, then flapped and fluttered away from Leslie towards Mother Duck, who was hiding underneath a nearby vehicle.

“They all [then] waddled off to Swan Lake after being reunited,” said Leslie.