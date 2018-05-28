Sgt. Jereme Leslie and a colleague helped rescue three ducklings in Saanich Monday morning. Black Press File.

Saanich Police rescue trio of ducklings from drain

No word whether their names were Huey, Dewey and Louie, but a trio of ducklings are back with their mummy and four siblings after Saanich police officers freed them from a drain in an unusual rescue operation captured on video and shared on social media Monday morning.

“A colleague and I were standing in the back lot discussing an investigation, when we saw the mother duck with four babies,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie of the Saanich Police in an interview. “She seemed upset about something, so we walked closer. As we got closer, I could hear cries coming from inside the storm drain. I lifted the drain up and discovered three ducklings inside.”

A video of the rescue shared on social media Monday morning then shows Leslie lifting each of the animals to the safety. Each of them, no worse for wear, then flapped and fluttered away from Leslie towards Mother Duck, who was hiding underneath a nearby vehicle.

“They all [then] waddled off to Swan Lake after being reunited,” said Leslie.

Previous story
Suspect nearly severs own arm in Island gas station robbery attempt
Next story
UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, sentenced to $1,500 fine, in pipeline protests

Just Posted

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, sentenced to $1,500 fine, in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Fort Street bike lanes officially open in Victoria

Latest stretch of bike network a designated two-way, protected downtown lane for all abilities

Man with knife causes delay at Brentwood Bay ferry terminal

Central Saanich police say one person has been arrested

Victoria Devils honour Robin Carey at ceremony

Coach remembers Carey as a fierce competitor who included all teammates

Sidney closer to fire dispatch deal with City of Surrey

Dispatch anticipated to be over budget in 2018; cost savings expected in new deal

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Saanich Police rescue trio of ducklings from drain

No word whether their names were Huey, Dewey and Louie, but a… Continue reading

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Suspect nearly severs own arm in Island gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo after he cuts himself punching through bay door glass

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Most Read