UPDATED: Saanich police respond to report of youths with handguns near TCH

Saanich police received a report about two teens with handguns in the area near Spectrum Community School, Marigold Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Colquitz Middle School on Tuesday morning.

A driver on the Trans Canada Highway (TCH) reported seeing two teenagers with handguns in the area, explained Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for the Saanich Police.

All nearby schools went into “hold and secure” – used when an incident occurs near the school but not related to the school – while police searched the area near the TCH and the Galloping Goose Trail. Classes proceeded normally but all external doors were locked.

While only one complaint was received, police searched the area and did not find anyone matching the description. Officers scanned the schools as a safety precaution, Fast explained. Marigold Elementary School and St. Joseph’s Elementary School reopened just after 11 a.m.

Inquiries are still be addressed at the other schools but Fast said the report was likely unfounded.

