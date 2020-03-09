Saanich police respond to second armed robbery at Subway

On Sunday, at around 2:30 p.m. Saanich police responded to the second robbery of a Saanich Subway location.
The incidents took place in the 1600-block of McKenzie Avenue, near Shelbourne Street. According to police, the suspect was wielding a knife during the incident.
According to Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich police believe the robbery is connected to the previous robbery that occurred at that location on Feb. 26. Police are currently investigating the incident. Although there were no physical injuries, Saanich police recognize the emotional stresses that are inflicted on the victims of the crime.
sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram