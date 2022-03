Saanich police are on the scene of what they’re describing to be a serious collision between a motorcycle and vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Arlene Place, just off the Pat Bay Highway, around 6:30 a.m. on March 29.

Police said they were on scene as of 7 a.m. and diverting traffic. Officers have closed eastbound traffic on McKenzie Avenue from Burnside Road West on. Westbound traffic remains open.

More to come.

Saanich Police Department