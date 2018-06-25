Saanich Police rev up new ride

You can practically imagine the cops sliding over the hood of Saanich’s newest vehicle.

But before you think of Starsky and Hutch, pump your breaks, because this ride won’t be bustin’ bad guys.

Saanich Police Monday showed off its new community engagement vehicle, a forfeited 2012 Dodge Charger SRT-8.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie of the Saanich Police said the provincial civil forfeiture office (CFO) seized the vehicle from a drug dealer in the Lower Mainland in August 2015.

“It’s a really nice looking vehicle, and people will probably be engaged with that vehicle,” said Leslie. “That will start a conversation with police and community.”

The vehicle will appear at different community events such as Strawberry Festival or Music in the Park, he said. The vehicle will also appear at local schools, parades, the annual Cops for Canada Tour de Rock ride, and a number of other community events.

Saanich acquired the vehicle after two officers had approached the CFO, which offers a lease program. “After that, we then had it custom-wrapped, and now we will roll it out to our fleet.”

Under the lease arrangements, Saanich has paid a symbolic $1. Saanich police may use the vehicle for two years, after which it can apply for extension, or return the vehicle to the province.

Overall, Saanich has 40 marked police vehicles, he said.

The vehicle features an eight-cylinder engine with a volume of 6.4 litres and 465 horsepower. A custom lighting package and paint job featuring the Saanich Police logo add to the appeal. Its back also includes the line ‘Seized From a Drug Dealer.’

“The message is crime doesn’t pay,” said Leslie. “The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office will go after proceeds of crime and those assets.”

This of course raises the obvious question: how does this vehicle, a muscle car, drive? Leslie said he has driven it for a “very short period” but could not offer a complete assessment.

Online reaction to the vehicle varied. One respondent to a tweet announcing the vehicle wondered whether it would be used on patrol.

Sam Vekemann questioned the appearance of the vehicle.

I wish that the cars were painted white with blue and reflective yellow square patterns, and the uniform was white and blue with bright reflective vests. As currently, police are NOT approachable with this. — Sam Vekemans (@samvekemans) June 25, 2018

“I wish that the cars were painted white with blue and reflective yellow square patterns, and the uniform was white and blue with bright reflective vests,” it reads. “As currently, police are NOT approachable with this.”

But the vehicle also had defenders.

I love the paint job. I think it looks very cool (and approachable). — turkeybags (@turkeybags) June 25, 2018

“I love the paint job,” read a tweet from user @turkeybags. “I think it looks very cool (and approachable).”

Others questioned the environmental message that the vehicle is sending.

“I’m looking forward to @saanichpolice using #ev #ElectricVehicles in their fleet soon,” read a tweet from Chris Szabo.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter