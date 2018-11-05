Saanich police says Halloween arsonist could face additional charges

A 31-year-old woman remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation

A woman already charged with two counts of arson could potentially face more charges in the near future.

Detective Sergeant Damian Kowalewich of Saanich Police said authorities in Victoria and Saanich are looking into additional incidents after arresting and charging a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address.

“There is a connection with some other fires that have occurred in Greater Victoria,” he said Sunday.

The woman — whose name authorities have not yet released — will appear in court Monday after authorities arrested and charged her with one count of arson in relation to inhabited property in the City of Victoria, and one count of arson damaging property in the Municipality of Saanich.

Kowalewich said Saanich police are currently working in conjunction with their colleagues in Victoria, as well as the respective fire departments in Saanich and Victoria in their on-going investigation.

Kowalewich said Saanich police have had prior dealings with the woman.

A review of recent rulings involving arson cases show the woman faces the prospect of a prison term if convicted. In 2000, a British Columbia court handed down a sentence of 11 years for five counts of arson.

Less serious cases often involve prison sentences that vary in length between several months to two years.

Saanich police says Halloween arsonist could face additional charges

