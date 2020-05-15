Saanich police search for camera owner using selfie photo

Saanich police are searching for the owner of a camera found and dropped off at the station by a good Samaritan. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

The Saanich Police Department is using a selfie to track down the owner of a camera recently found by a good Samaritan.

Someone came across the small, black digital camera and turned it in to police, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

On May 14, police released a photo recovered from the camera in hopes of finding the owner.

We are looking to find the owner of a found camera. 📷 If this is you or you know this person, please have them call 250-475-4321 so we can get their camera back to them. File 20-10291 pic.twitter.com/yM9pUBOXDZ — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 14, 2020

The self-shot photo shows a dark haired man in a black jacket and scarf. The snap was taken in a mirror so both the camera and the photographer are visible. Police don’t have much more to go on, so they posted the selfie to the Saanich police social media accounts in hopes of finding the man in the photo.

In the Facebook and Twitter posts, police ask that the owner – or anyone who recognizes the man – call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 so the camera can be returned.

Anastasiades also said it wasn’t the only camera found and handed over to Saanich police lately and he plans to use similar methods to locate the owners of other cameras turned in.

