Saanich police are searching for the owner of a camera found and dropped off at the station by a good Samaritan. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police search for camera owner using selfie photo

Camera contains mirror photo of dark-haired man holding the camera

The Saanich Police Department is using a selfie to track down the owner of a camera recently found by a good Samaritan.

Someone came across the small, black digital camera and turned it in to police, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

On May 14, police released a photo recovered from the camera in hopes of finding the owner.

READ ALSO: VicPD asks for help finding owner of recovered camera

The self-shot photo shows a dark haired man in a black jacket and scarf. The snap was taken in a mirror so both the camera and the photographer are visible. Police don’t have much more to go on, so they posted the selfie to the Saanich police social media accounts in hopes of finding the man in the photo.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island newlyweds have all their wedding photos stolen

In the Facebook and Twitter posts, police ask that the owner – or anyone who recognizes the man – call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 so the camera can be returned.

Anastasiades also said it wasn’t the only camera found and handed over to Saanich police lately and he plans to use similar methods to locate the owners of other cameras turned in.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

PhotographySaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1
Next story
Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Just Posted

Saanich police search for camera owner using selfie photo

Camera contains mirror photo of dark-haired man holding the camera

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

One man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

No arrests have been made after Thursday night incident in Victoria

Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

B.C. government spent $18.5 million on Comfort Inn Hotel, at 3020 Blanshard St.

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Most Read