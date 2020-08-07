Saanich police are searching for a male suspect accused of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit and debit cards. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police search for suspect accused of using stolen credit, debit cards

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says suspect made numerous fraudulent purchases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a shopping spree with stolen credit and debit cards in Saanich.

According to an Aug. 7 Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, the Saanich Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of making “several hundreds of dollars of purchases” on stolen credit and debit cards before they could be cancelled.

Photos of the suspect show a man with close-cut hair wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses with mirrored lenses. The man can also be seen pictured filling up a vehicle at a gas station, but Crime Stoppers said the licence plate number couldn’t be seen in the shot.

Anyone wishing to share information about the suspect anonymously can make a report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Police looking for witnesses of alleged assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are searching for a male suspect accused of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit and debit cards. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Previous story
Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active
Next story
53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Just Posted

Island riders conquering new heights

With no races, cyclists tackle Everest challenge to lift community

Saanich police search for suspect accused of using stolen credit, debit cards

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says suspect made numerous fraudulent purchases

Homeless woman sentenced to 18 months in jail for selling drugs to Victoria police officer

Officer paid $20 for a substance consisting of heroin, fentanyl and caffeine

Family restaurant to hold Saturday fundraiser for Beirut blast

Wrap and Roll will donate all sales to victims of blast

Police looking for witnesses of alleged assault in Burnside Gorge’s Cecila Ravine

Concerned woman pushed to the ground, had phone broken while taking a photo of a dog

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read