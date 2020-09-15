UPDATED: Crews searching for 28-year-old missing man at Elk Lake

The man was last seen in Saanich Saturday evening

Saanich police and search and rescue crews are at Elk Lake searching for a 28-year-old missing man who has not been seen or heard from by friends or family since Satuday evening.

The man, Tim Elliot, who is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, with dirty blond hair, a medium build and wearing dark clothing, was last scene Saturday at Elk Lake.

Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) Search and Rescue is also at the scene assisting police and is asking people to avoid the Bear Hill Road parking lot and to give emergency teams plenty of space to do their work.

#PEMO #SAR is in the #ElkLake area today supporting the @SaanichPolice with a missing person search. Please provide teams the space they need and avoid the Bear Hill Road parking lot. #BCSAR #Saanich pic.twitter.com/WIg6GragXh — PEMO Search & Rescue (@PEMO_SAR) September 15, 2020

There are currently several emergency vehicles on the boat launch along with the patrol and dive teams, according to the Saanich Police Department. They first starting searching for Elliot on Monday evening but had to call off the search as night fell. it has resumed this morning.

We are at Elk Lake this morning working with @PEMO_SAR in an effort to locate a missing man last seen in that area Saturday evening. There are several emergency vehicles occupying the boat launch area at this time. Updates when available.#Saanich #PEMO pic.twitter.com/hZiDZbLIfy — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) September 15, 2020

