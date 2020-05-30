Saanich police have issued 90 tickets for excessive speeding since January 2020. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Saanich police see spike in excessive speeding compared to previous years

Nearly 100 excessive speeders caught since January 2020

Saanich police have ticketed nearly 100 excessive speeders so far this year.

Compared to data from the last five years, the Saanich Police Department has noticed a significant spike in excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit – in 2020 and officers have been on a speed-enforcement spree.

Between January and May, Saanich police stopped and ticketed 90 drivers for excessive speeding – far surpassing the annual total of 76 in 2019.

Saanich police also issued 66 excessive speeding tickets in 2018, 57 in 2017, 62 in 2016 and 43 in 2015.

READ ALSO: Saanich cops impound motorcycles after clocking drivers at double the speed limit

READ ALSO: Provincial high-risk driving campaign kicks off with speed watch in Saanich

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, has speculated that the recent spike in speeding could be attributed to the “allure of the open road” as there have been fewer drivers out due to the restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police are reminding Saanich drivers to slow down or face the consequences. Those caught speeding excessively are issued hefty violation tickets ranging from $368 to $483, three penalty points on their license, a week-long vehicle impound and various extra fees for towing and storage.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Departmentspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Just Posted

Saanich police see spike in excessive speeding compared to previous years

Nearly 100 excessive speeders caught since January 2020

Colwood branch drop-off to continue throughout summer

COVID-19 safety measures remain in place

Welcome to grilling season: Saanich firefighter talks barbecue safety tips

Grills should be cleaned, serviced prior to use, firefighter says

Cycling scavenger hunt comes to Tweed City

Cyclists scour Oak Bay for clues in Bike to Work Week event

Colwood woman launches Adopt a Grad

Facebook page aims to support students during pandemic

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said

Most Read