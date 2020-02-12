Saanich police seek owner of e-bike stolen in July 2019

The Saanich Police Department hopes to reunite an e-bike with its rightful owner.
On Wednesday morning, police took to Twitter to spread the word about an e-bike that had been stolen in Victoria back in July 2019.
We are looking to reunite this Pedego City Commuter electric bicycle to it's rightful owner. Contact us if it's yours. File 19-20488. #yyj #Saanich #bicycle #pedego #electicbike pic.twitter.com/zgbEgz75ZA
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) February 12, 2020
Const. Markus Anastasiades said police recovered the bike a month after it was stolen but have not been able to find the owner.
The Pedego City Commuter-brand e-bike has a black frame, a brown cruiser saddle seat and brown handles and wheels.
Police are asking that the e-bike’s owner contact the department at 250-475-4321.
