Saanich police seek owner of e-bike stolen in July 2019

The Saanich Police Department hopes to reunite an e-bike with its rightful owner.

On Wednesday morning, police took to Twitter to spread the word about an e-bike that had been stolen in Victoria back in July 2019.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said police recovered the bike a month after it was stolen but have not been able to find the owner.

The Pedego City Commuter-brand e-bike has a black frame, a brown cruiser saddle seat and brown handles and wheels.

Police are asking that the e-bike’s owner contact the department at 250-475-4321.

