Police seek the rightful owner of a Pedego City Commuter e-bike stolen in July 2019. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)

Saanich police seek owner of e-bike stolen in July 2019

The recovered Pedego City Commuter is ready to be returned

The Saanich Police Department hopes to reunite an e-bike with its rightful owner.

On Wednesday morning, police took to Twitter to spread the word about an e-bike that had been stolen in Victoria back in July 2019.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said police recovered the bike a month after it was stolen but have not been able to find the owner.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP identify suspect in credit card theft after public plea for help

The Pedego City Commuter-brand e-bike has a black frame, a brown cruiser saddle seat and brown handles and wheels.

Police are asking that the e-bike’s owner contact the department at 250-475-4321.

