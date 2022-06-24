Saanich police are asking the public for dashcam footage or other eyewitness information, after a teen pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in this Burnside Road crosswalk just before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23. (Google Street View)

Saanich police seek public’s help after teen struck in Burnside Road crosswalk

Dashcam footage, eyewitness accounts needed about mid-evening Thursday crash

Saanich police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts to come forward, after a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk on Burnside Road West at Wascana Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday (June 23).

The teen was struck by a silver 2006 Pontiac Montana van travelling westbound on Burnside. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, who have ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in critical condition.

Those with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the leadup to the crash but have not yet spoken with an officer are encouraged to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, or report what they know anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

