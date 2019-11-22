Saanich Police seek public’s help in locating missing twins

Jackie Wilson and Valerie Nolin, 54, were last seen Friday afternoon

Jackie Wilson and Valerie Nolin, 54, were last seen Friday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police)

The Saanich Police are asking the public to help locate a pair of identical twins who have gone missing.

The women both suffer from dementia and muscular dystrophy. Police said they are shy, have limited verbal capabilities and were last seen together on Friday at 12:45 p.m. at Tuscany Village.

Jackie Wilson and Valerie Nolin are described as Caucasian, 54 years old and five foot four inches with dark hair. Police said they both walk with a distinct hunch and were wearing large black sunglasses. Wilson was wearing a black coat, black pants and white shoes while Nolin was wearing a light purple coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees either of the twins are asked to contact police so they can be returned home safely.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

