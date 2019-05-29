Saanich police seek bank robber covered in red dye

Suspect described as a Caucasian man about 50 years old

Saanich Police on the scene at Tillicum Mall where police were called for a robbery report Wednesday, May 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Saanich Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the TD Canada Trust branch located at 309 Burnside Rd. West, in the Tillicum mall.

Here at the TD Trust @ Tillicum Mall where Saanich police are on scene responding to a reported robbery. @VictoriaNews #yyj #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/eNjQGrqq3z — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) May 29, 2019

“We are actively looking for the suspect and ask that anyone in the community who sees a male matching the following description call 9-1-1 immediately,” police ask in a press release.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 50 years old, about five-foot-five and skinny. He was wearing a grey and green hoody, blue jeans and a baseball hat. Most notably, the male should have red staining on his skin and clothing (hands, torso, face) as a result of the bank’s dye pack deploying.

At this time, police are asking the community to avoid the immediate area around this bank as we continue to investigate.



