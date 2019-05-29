Saanich Police on the scene at Tillicum Mall where police were called for a robbery report Wednesday, May 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Saanich police seek bank robber covered in red dye

Suspect described as a Caucasian man about 50 years old

Saanich Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the TD Canada Trust branch located at 309 Burnside Rd. West, in the Tillicum mall.

“We are actively looking for the suspect and ask that anyone in the community who sees a male matching the following description call 9-1-1 immediately,” police ask in a press release.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police investigate two 7-11 robberies, with gun, over the weekend

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 50 years old, about five-foot-five and skinny. He was wearing a grey and green hoody, blue jeans and a baseball hat. Most notably, the male should have red staining on his skin and clothing (hands, torso, face) as a result of the bank’s dye pack deploying.

At this time, police are asking the community to avoid the immediate area around this bank as we continue to investigate.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded
Next story
‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Just Posted

Saanich police seek bank robber covered in red dye

Suspect described as a Caucasian man about 50 years old

University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

UVic originally planned 59 units for grad students at a proposed Broad Street development

VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

Rattenbury residence to be restored next as Glenlyon Norfolk School opens new buildings

GNS moves into the second stage of a multi-phase plan to redevelop its Oak Bay and Victoria sites

Catch Toronto Raptors playoff action on the big screen in Victoria

Cineplex hosts free viewing parties during NBA finals

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Most Read