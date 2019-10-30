Saanich police seek suspect after aquatic wheelchair swiped from recreation centre

Wheelchair stolen on Oct. 17 from Gordon Heads Rec. Centre is valued at $2,000

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a specialized aquatic wheelchair from Gordon Head Recreation Centre on Oct. 17.

The wheelchair is valued at $2,000 and is specially designed for water submersion. The wheelchair is part of the rec centre’s pool equipment that allows patrons to enjoy the pool.

Surveillance footage is being released in an effort help identify the suspect. There appears t be a couple involved. The man was seen walking into the recreation centre, and then exiting using the chair a short time later.

READ ALSO: Saanich police investigate hit and run involving a pellet gun, e-bike

Once outside, the man stood up out of the wheelchair and loaded it into the rear seat of a newer Toyota four-door sedan. The couple then get in the car and leave the area.

Saanich police have tried to enhance the video image to see the vehicle licence plate without success and hope someone will be able to identify the couple.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich Police on 250-475-4321.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

 

Most Read