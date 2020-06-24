Saanich police seeking witnesses, video footage after targeted home invasion

Police responded to reports at 4 a.m. on June 23

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a targeted home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 3900-block of Carey Road shortly after 4 a.m. on June 23.

According to a release from the Saanich Police Department, an unconfirmed number of people entered the home without permission and caused non-life-threatening injuries to a resident inside.

The department’s detective division is conducting the investigation and is speaking with those involved. The investigation is ongoing and resources are being utilized from both the patrol division and forensic identification section.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at that time to call their information line at 250-475-4356 and anyone with video footage from the area, including residential or vehicle, is also asked to contact the department.

