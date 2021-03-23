Saanich police slap Pat Bay Highway speeders with $368 tickets, impound cars

Officers say the drivers were racing down Highway 17

An officer with the Saanich Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit caught two speeders allegedly racing at 130 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway late Saturday night. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Two drivers are facing a week without wheels after they were caught speeding down the Pat Bay Highway in Saanich on Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on March 20, an officer with the Saanich Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit clocked the drivers going 130 km/h in the southbound lanes of the highway near Haliburton Road – 50 km/h over the speed limit.

They were right beside one another which led the officer to believe the drivers were racing, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The officer pulled one of the drivers over near the McKenzie Avenue off-ramp and the other driver was stopped just before Ravine Way by another officer.

On Saturday night, these two vehicles were apparently racing while speeding excessively. The same officer who, last weekend, caught a motorist travelling 178 kph on Hwy 17, found these drivers going 125-130 kph in the same area of Patricia Bay Highway. The cars were impounded. pic.twitter.com/qGC8u2kgnK — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 22, 2021

Both drivers received $368 tickets for excessive speeding under the Motor Vehicle Act along with mandatory seven-day vehicle impounds.

The officer who first spotted the drivers speeding also stopped a driver doing 178 km/h in the same stretch of highway the week before.

So far in 2021, Saanich police have stopped more than a dozen excessive speeders – drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit. The offence comes with a ticket of up to $483, three penalty points and a mandatory week-long vehicle impound.

