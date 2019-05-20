Saanich Police take down snake camera

Saanich police have taken down the camera with which they have searched for a snake seen slithering around the 3200 block of Linwood Avenue earlier this year. Black Press File.

The search for a missing exotic animal in Saanich has come up, well, snake-eyes.

Saanich Police announced last week that they have stopped the search for a snake described as “large, pale [and] yellow” seen slithering around the 3200 block of Lindwood Avenue in early spring.

“We have removed our trail camera and concluded our file without locating the snake,” said Sgt. Julie Fast.

Local authorities had set up the camera to help them in their search after an area resident had contacted them on March 19 after spotting the animal.

Fast said in March that the same resident had first spotted the animal around his property around Christmas time in 2018. It has since appeared a few times then, she said, adding each sighting has been either late at night or in the very early morning hours when it is still dark out.

“Based on the description of the snake, it is possibly an exotic species that had been kept as a pet,” she said at the time. “It may have been intentionally released by its owner who no longer wanted it or it may have inadvertently escaped, although we have had no reports of a missing snake.”

