Saanich police have taken down the camera with which they have searched for a snake seen slithering around the 3200 block of Linwood Avenue earlier this year. Black Press File.

Saanich Police take down snake camera

Snake first seen in December 2018 has remained elusive

The search for a missing exotic animal in Saanich has come up, well, snake-eyes.

Saanich Police announced last week that they have stopped the search for a snake described as “large, pale [and] yellow” seen slithering around the 3200 block of Lindwood Avenue in early spring.

“We have removed our trail camera and concluded our file without locating the snake,” said Sgt. Julie Fast.

RELATED: Saanich Police look to freeze frame location of snake with camera

RELATED: Snake seen slithering in Saanich neighbourhood

Local authorities had set up the camera to help them in their search after an area resident had contacted them on March 19 after spotting the animal.

Fast said in March that the same resident had first spotted the animal around his property around Christmas time in 2018. It has since appeared a few times then, she said, adding each sighting has been either late at night or in the very early morning hours when it is still dark out.

“Based on the description of the snake, it is possibly an exotic species that had been kept as a pet,” she said at the time. “It may have been intentionally released by its owner who no longer wanted it or it may have inadvertently escaped, although we have had no reports of a missing snake.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital near beginning of Victoria Day Parade
Next story
Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Just Posted

121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Saanich Police take down snake camera

Snake first seen in December 2018 has remained elusive

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Police-run Youth for Change and Inclusion camp bids fond farewell to tireless directors

Founder Sgt. Paul Brookes has run camp empowering youth and creating leaders for 16 years

Canadians not afraid to take the plunge for the second time

Most will wait almost five years before remarrying

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Most Read