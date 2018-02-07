Cst. Adam Defrane and Cst. Jeff Kreczmer of Saanich Police are the stars of a video designed to challenge the so-called #TidePodChallenge. (YouTube video)

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Tide pods go into the washing machine, not mouths.

That is the message of a video that Saanich Police has produced in warning against the effects of the so-called Tide Pod Challenge.

This activity sees daring individuals — especially teenagers — consume individually packaged pieces of laundry detergent, much to the chagrin public health officials, who have long warned about the health effects of this activity.

Spurred by social media, the activity has gone viral, and the Saanich Police video featuring Const. Adam Defrane and Const. Jeff Kreczmer appears as an attempt to fight fire with fire.

Titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat, the video guides viewers through a series of comparisons about edible and inedible products that ultimately culminates in a warning about participating in the so-called #TidePodChallenge.

“That is ridiculous,” intones Defrane in mock outrage. “Starting today, we are going to start our own challenge #NoPodInYourBod.”

“Adam, that’s not bad,” answers Kreczmer, who plays the straight man to Defrane, who resembles Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

“Remember kids, re-tweets are not worth your life,” says Defrane.

Saanich Police, for the record, does not keep records of any incidents involving Tide pods.

 

Previous story
One person dead in Campbell River house fire

Just Posted

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Despite illegal status, Airbnb taxes headed for Oak Bay

Airbnb to pay PST and municipal tax after negotiation with the province

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

École Willows Grade 5 class watches excavator tear down building at Bowker and Cadboro Bay

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Most Read