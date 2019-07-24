Saanich police warn motorists of discarded cigarettes

As temperatures in Greater Victoria soar, Saanich Police are warning motorists about discarding cigarettes.
Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said Saanich Police have received “multiple complaints” about drivers tossing cigarettes out of their windows. “This carelessness could cause brush or grass fires to ignite along the shoulders of our road during these hot, dry summer months,” he said.
Kowalewich said police will be enforcing the BC Wildfire Act to “deter this behaviour” and keep the public safe.
“The hope is that no fires result from discarded cigarettes and we are asking the public to safely extinguish all burning substances,” he said.
