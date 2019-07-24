Saanich police warn motorists of discarded cigarettes

The Saanich Fire Department battles a grassfire near Uptown in June 2018. Investigators later said the likely cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette. (Black Press file photo)

As temperatures in Greater Victoria soar, Saanich Police are warning motorists about discarding cigarettes.

Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said Saanich Police have received “multiple complaints” about drivers tossing cigarettes out of their windows. “This carelessness could cause brush or grass fires to ignite along the shoulders of our road during these hot, dry summer months,” he said.

Kowalewich said police will be enforcing the BC Wildfire Act to “deter this behaviour” and keep the public safe.

“The hope is that no fires result from discarded cigarettes and we are asking the public to safely extinguish all burning substances,” he said.

