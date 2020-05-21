Saanich police warn of bear sighting on Interurban Road

Saanich police thank residents for bear-proofing their homes after a bear sighting on Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A bear was spotted strolling through a Saanich neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Just before noon on May 21, the Saanich Police Department took to social media to warn residents that a bear sighting had been reported in the 5100-block of Interurban Road earlier in the day.

Please bear aware of another bear sighting in the 5100 blk of Interurban Rd this morning. Not aggressive was not eating garbage. Just strolling along. Thank you to those in the area who have bear-proofed your properties. 👏 BC Conservation was advised. #Saanich #BlackBear pic.twitter.com/aV2BGqBVFC — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 21, 2020

In a Twitter post, police said the bear was “not aggressive [and] was not eating garbage” but that B.C. Conservation officers had been alerted.

