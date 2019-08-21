The vertical panel from a $10 bill has been taped into the fake $100 bill. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich Police warn of counterfeit money being used

Several fake $100 bills have been reported in Greater Victoria

Saanich Police say counterfeit money has been circulating in Greater Victoria over the last few days. Reports were made of fake $100 Canadian bills being used in stores in the area.

Police say the suspect or suspects are using the counterfeit bills to make small purchases.

At a glance, the bills are convincing, according to police, so merchants accepted them as payment and gave legitimate change. Later, when the suspects were long gone, the merchants realized the bills were fake.

The transparent parts of real bills have been taped and glued into the fake ones. The vertical transparent panel in the bill should state the bill’s amount repeatedly throughout, but with the fake bills, the panel has been taken from bills of lesser value and pasted in place. For example, one of the $100 bills given to police had the clear, vertical panel of a $10 bill taped in place.

If anyone comes across the fake bills, police say to place them in an envelope and notify the police.

For information about the security features in bank notes, police recommend visiting the Bank of Canada website.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek help finding ‘high risk’ missing woman

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who killed Langford teen attended her memorial service, demonstrates little remorse
Next story
Victoria police seek help finding ‘high risk’ missing woman

Just Posted

Victoria police seek help finding ‘high risk’ missing woman

Brown, 30, is described as an Indigenous woman standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds

Man who killed Langford teen attended her memorial service, demonstrates little remorse

Parole Board of Canada documents reveal factors in parole decision

High-traffic Victoria ATM compromised by card skimmer

VicPD suggest ‘wiggle test’ of any bank machine

Oak Bay father charged with double murder takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths of his two daughters

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Study’s cameras installed at BC Ferries’ Sturdies Bay terminal on Galiano Island

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria cases in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court

Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Most Read