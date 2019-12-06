Saanich police warn of continued scam phone calls. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police warn of phone scams ‘spoofing’ phone numbers, asking for money

Informing police of scam calls helps track trends, stop scammers

Phone scams aren’t new, but recently, scammers have begun spoofing phone numbers in the bid to get money from people.

Lately, people across Canada and the U.S. have been getting calls from scammers pretending to be from law enforcement, the Canada Revenue Agency and various charities, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Usually, calling the number back results in an out-of-service message because the scammer isn’t really calling from that number.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn of ‘aggressive’ new phone scam

Anastasiades recounted the most recent incident in Saanich where a resident came into the police department after a scammer convinced them they were going to be arrested if they didn’t hand over money to the police. Luckily, instead of sending money, the concerned resident went to the Saanich police who explained the scam. Police will never call asking for money, Anastasiades emphasized.

In that instance, no report was filed because no fraud was committed, but the information helps keep officers track scam trends – whether or not fraud was committed.

READ ALSO: Saanich police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ fraud scams

There’s nothing to be ashamed of in these situations, Anastasiades said. Informing police of scam calls helps them stay on top of the issue and spread the word.

Scammers are becoming increasingly aware of the prevention measures and warnings police have put in place, Anastasiades noted. For example, one scammer told a Saanich resident to deposit money in a Bitcoin machine and to ignore the sign posted on the machine that explained the scam.

Anastasiades recommends talking to friends and peers about scam calls and being wary of callers asking for money.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection
Next story
Hopeful Sidney pot shop owner challenges town in court after application denied

Just Posted

Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

Victoria council chambers packed for ongoing environmental cruise ship discussions

Union workers, neighbourhood associations and more gathered for environmental conversations

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Metchosin Fire Department to host first responder training for active shooter scenario

Training to be held at Metchosin School

City of Victoria accepts $1 million cheque from seniors home developer

Milliken Development put forward the cash to the Housing Reserve Fund

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read