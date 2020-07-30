Saanich police warn of potential bear sighting near Viaduct Avenue

Saanich police are warning residents after a potential bear sighting Wednesday (July 29) evening.
Around 8:30 p.m. police received a report of a bear in the 300-block of Viaduct Avenue West. An officer was sent to the area but did not locate a bear.
People working or living in the area are advised to be aware.
If anyone encounters a bear, it’s important to remain calm, says the Ministry of Environment. Do not run or climb a tree and watch the bear until it leaves.
For more information on bear safety, visit www2.gov.bc.ca.
Police say BC Conservation has been advised of the sighting.
