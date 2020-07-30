Saanich police warn of potential bear sighting near Viaduct Avenue

Officer unable to locate the bear in the area

Police are warning the public after a possible bear sighting in the 300-block of Viaduct Avenue West Wednesday night. (Bill Pennell/Unsplash)

Saanich police are warning residents after a potential bear sighting Wednesday (July 29) evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. police received a report of a bear in the 300-block of Viaduct Avenue West. An officer was sent to the area but did not locate a bear.

People working or living in the area are advised to be aware.

If anyone encounters a bear, it’s important to remain calm, says the Ministry of Environment. Do not run or climb a tree and watch the bear until it leaves.

For more information on bear safety, visit www2.gov.bc.ca.

Police say BC Conservation has been advised of the sighting.

READ ALSO: Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bearsSaanichSaanich Police Department