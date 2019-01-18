Saanich police warn public after man exposes himself to dog walker

Saanich police are warning the public after they recieved a report Jan. 17 about an indecent act.

A woman reported that a man exposed himself to her around 4 p.m. on Swan Creek Park Trail near McKenzie and Interurban bridge. She had been walking her dogs and told police he was in his mid-teens or early 20s, Causcausian with an Asian or First Nation mix, an roughly 6ft tall.

The man is also descrbied as being clean shaven with short, brown shaggy hair and wearing a dark grey rain jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Saanich police caution the public to be aware of their surroundings while walking alone in parks or trails, and to carry a cell phone.

