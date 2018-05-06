Saanich Police warn residents after possible cougar sightings

Saanich Police have asked Saanich residents to be aware of a cougar roaming the community after receiving numerous reports over the last 12 hours. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Several possible sightings of a cougar roaming Saanich have prompted Saanich Police to issue a warning.

Cst. Corey Volk said Saanich Police have received “numerous calls” about what is believed to be a cougar over the last 12 hours. “These calls have come from the areas of Triest Crescent, Knutsford Place, Penturst Road, Hillcrest and Hollydeene Place,” he said.

Residents should be aware of their surroundings and report any possible sightings to the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or 911 in the case of an emergency.

Police issued this warning after issuing a similar warning late Saturday.

Just before 10 pm, Saanich Police received a call from a resident who spotted a cougar near the roadway on West Saanich Road near Old West Saanich Road. No persons or other animals interacted with the cougar, according to the witness. Patrol officers were dispatched, but could not locate the animal.

BC Conservation Officer Service received notice of the incident. Call 1-877-952-7277 or *7277 on mobile to report sightings. Residents, who want to learn more about reducing human-animal contact, can also learn more at wildsafebc.com.