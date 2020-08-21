Karan Yadav, a security guard with Footprints Security, assisted residents at Saanich’s property tax drive-thru located outside municipal hall in June. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich property tax payments almost on par with normal year

First late fee applied to outstanding payments

Saanich residents who have yet to pay their 2020 property taxes will be receiving a nudge in the form of a late notice.

Notices have been mailed to Saanich homeowners who didn’t make their payments by July 31, indicating a late penalty of three per cent has been applied. Residents who do not make the full payment before Sept. 30 will receive an additional fee.

READ ALSO: Saanich staggers property tax penalties, alters payment methods

Back in April, council opted to limit the 2020 municipal property tax increase to 2.4 per cent and voted in favour of staggering the late payment penalties, due to the financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual 10 per cent late penalty was split for most residential properties and farms. A three per cent penalty was applied to taxes not received by July 31 and an additional seven per cent will be applied after Sept. 30.

Saanich business and industrial property owners have until Sept. 30 to pay their taxes. On Oct. 1, a seven per cent late fee will be added and an extra three per cent will be added to taxes not paid by Nov. 30.

According to an Aug. 7 report from Saanich staff, the 2020 property taxes are about 83 per cent paid, which is almost on par with a typical year – at this time in 2019, tax collection was at 89 per cent.

READ ALSO: Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

“We are very close to where we normally are” and Saanich’s cash flow is “looking very good” which is positive news for the district’s handling of the pandemic, said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

Residents still needing to make property tax payments and claim their homeowner grant, can do so through online banking, by mail, at the 24-hour drop box at municipal hall or in-person as the hall has reopened on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact Saanich’s property tax staff at 250-475-5454.

READ ALSO: Saanich council trims property tax increase to 2.4 per cent amid COVID-19 pandemic

