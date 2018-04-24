Council is moving ahead with plans to test public support through a referendum this f on future amalgamation talks. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich pushes ahead with plans for referendum on future amalgamation talks

Saanich is moving ahead with plans to hold a referendum in the fall that would test public support for future amalgamation talks — not amalgamation itself — with Victoria.

Citing council’s previous decision to establish a citizens’ assembly on the subject of amalgamation in collaboration with interested parties (which so far only includes Victoria), Saanich now has to follow through, said Coun. Colin Plant.

“I don’t think council has another choice if it wants to be legitimate in its decision-making,” he said, as council voted unanimously to endorse a recommendation from Mayor Richard Atwell. He and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps had previously met with provincial staff to discuss plans for a citizens’ assembly into the subject.

Specifically, Atwell recommended a joint meeting with Victoria city council to “determine which question both local governments” would place on the Oct. 20, 2018 municipal election ballot to measure support to “explore the costs and benefits” of amalgamation.

“If we start spending public money, we need the concurrence of our community,” said Coun. Susan Brice.

Monday’s vote has several practical ramifications. First, it will increase the cost of the upcoming municipal election. Second, it means that Saanich and Victoria will not be able to strike a citizens’ assembly into the subject of amalgamation until after the fall of 2018, assuming Saanich and Victoria can agree on a common question and voters in both communities give their approval.

Coun. Karen Harper, who had already expressed reservations about a pre-referendum, raised this point. “This is a slower stop forward than many would like,” she said.

Coun. Fred Haynes also raised the point that amalgamation cannot be the pre-determined outcome of this process. The process must also remain open to outcomes other than amalgamation, he said.

The ball now lies in the court of Victoria and with the municipal election less than six months away, time is becoming a factor.

“There is limited time to do it,” said Atwell.

If so, council also heard from Saanich resident Katherine Whitworth, who urged council to think very seriously about this process, if not pump the brakes, entirely.

Previous story
Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released
Next story
UPDATE: Saanich cracks down on owners of unsightly property

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read