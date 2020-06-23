Saanich quashes plan to allow liquor consumption in 14 parks

A bylaw that would have allowed Saanich residents to consume alcohol in 14 local parks until Sept. 30 has been defeated. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich will not allow residents to consume alcohol in 14 local parks.

The Consumption of Liquor in Public Place bylaw that would have allowed drinking in some parks until Sept. 30 was defeated on first reading June 22.

Mayor Fred Haynes, Couns. Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff, Nathalie Chambers and Karen Harper voted against the bylaw, while Couns. Zac de Vries, Rebecca Mersereau, Colin Plant and Ned Taylor voted in favour.

Taylor pushed back when the bylaw was immediately shot down.

“For council to defeat it without having any discussion whatsoever – I don’t think reflects good decision-making and I would request that we could at least have some discussion on the matter and have the ability to ask staff questions,” said Taylor.

Haynes told Taylor he “didn’t see a route forward to that” and dismissed the matter.

Saanich Police Department also did not support the proposal.

