A bylaw that would have allowed Saanich residents to consume alcohol in 14 local parks until Sept. 30 has been defeated. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich quashes plan to allow liquor consumption in 14 parks

Coun. Ned Taylor calls the move a ‘rushed decision’

Saanich will not allow residents to consume alcohol in 14 local parks.

The Consumption of Liquor in Public Place bylaw that would have allowed drinking in some parks until Sept. 30 was defeated on first reading June 22.

RELATED: Saanich considers bylaw allowing liquor in 14 parks, police disapprove

Mayor Fred Haynes, Couns. Susan Brice, Judy Brownoff, Nathalie Chambers and Karen Harper voted against the bylaw, while Couns. Zac de Vries, Rebecca Mersereau, Colin Plant and Ned Taylor voted in favour.

Taylor pushed back when the bylaw was immediately shot down.

RELATED: Saanich looks at allowing alcohol in parks after North Vancouver gives the green light

“For council to defeat it without having any discussion whatsoever – I don’t think reflects good decision-making and I would request that we could at least have some discussion on the matter and have the ability to ask staff questions,” said Taylor.

Haynes told Taylor he “didn’t see a route forward to that” and dismissed the matter.

Saanich Police Department also did not support the proposal.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Just Posted

Victoria police officer suspended pending criminal, disciplinary investigations

Disciplinary conduct investigation ordered by Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner

Saanich greenlights 97-unit seniors’ housing complex

Development to have ‘positive impact’ on community, economy, councillor says

Saanich quashes plan to allow liquor consumption in 14 parks

Coun. Ned Taylor calls the move a ‘rushed decision’

Victoria man sentenced to two years probation for sexual touching of underage girls

Christian Murphy Blais was 21 at the time of the offence

CRD warns of wastewater discharge at Macaulay Point pump station

Warning asks people to avoid entering the water in the affected areas

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

Duncan man facing charges after fleeing police, crashing car

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was still inside, and was taken into police custody

International students, B.C. homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

Most Read