Saanich Recreation needs volunteers at Commonwealth Place

Welcome Ambassadors needed at Saanich Commonwealth Place to engage with, direct, and inform visitors

Saanich Recreation is piloting a new Greeter program starting at Saanich Commonwealth Place and needs volunteers to fill the new positions created by the program.

A Welcome Desk has been created in the main lobby, where a greeter will be available to answer questions, give directions, take people on tours, and share information.

The time commitment for volunteers is two to three weekly shifts over three to six months, and scheduling is flexible.

Duties and responsibilities include manning and monitoring the desk and equipment, providing friendly service to the public, keeping up with services, programs, hours and general information, and conducting tours of the premises.

Volunteers must be 21 years or older, proficient in English, clear a Criminal Records Check, have a strong knowledge of the district of Saanich, excellent interpersonal skills, and be competent in online computer skills.

This new program is part of the recent Older Adult Strategy adopted by Saanich council on June 19, 2017, which suggests older adults prefer going to recreation centers that are friendly and welcoming and allow them time to ask questions, get directions, and gather information about community events and resources.

For a full list of the eligibility criteria, click here. To apply, click here. For other volunteer opportunities with the district of Saanich, click here.

