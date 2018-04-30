Burnside Weed Dispensary, located at 3175 Harriet Rd. in Victoria, is just a stone’s throw away from the municipal boundary of Saanich, which does not permit such shops. It is not clear yet whether Saanich will allow recreational marijuana retail operations.

Saanich remains hazy about recreational pot operations

As the clock towards the legalization of recreational marijuana ticks down, local governments including Saanich heard more about the rules governing the distribution and use of recreational marijuana.

But several questions remain, as Saanich continues to keep its cards close to its vest. While Saanich has acknowledged the announcements by B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth concerning the sale and use of recreational marijuana, it has not yet announced whether it will even allow the sale of the substance once it becomes legal.

Saanich – unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance towards so-called pot shops that have already operated in Victoria for some time in suggesting Saanich might take a less lenient approach than its neighbouring municipality.

Saanich spokesperson Megan Catalano said the municipality’s planning and building, bylaw, licensing and legal services departments are currently finalizing a report with recommendations for council regarding marijuana retail in Saanich. “More information will be available when the report is presented to [council],” she said.

Assuming Saanich will allow the retail of recreational marijuana — an assumption that still awaits confirmation — proposed provincial legislation will give the municipality the authority to cap the number of stores.

“Local governments will have the authority to make local decisions based on the needs of their communities,” reads a provincial report titled B.C. Cannabis Private Retail Licensing Guide. “This means that some local governments may choose not to allow retail cannabis stores, while others may choose to cap the number of stores that are permitted to operate within their jurisdiction.”

It is not clear yet whether Saanich will make any use of these powers.

Municipalities may also impose additional requirements.

While the province will not impose minimum distances between recreational pot retailers and other facilities like other cannabis stores, schools, and day-cares among other places, Saanich may set such limits.

Municipalities may also limit retail hours. Stores can operate between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. unless regulated otherwise under proposed legislation.

Overall, retailers must go through a public input process before receiving local government support.

“The local government must ask residents in the vicinity of the proposed retail location to comment on how the store would impact the community,” the provincial report reads.

The provincial government announced earlier this year that will set up a string of government-run shops, but also allow individuals and business to apply for private retail licenses. British Columbians will have to be 19 years old to buy marijuana and they will generally not be able buy pot and alcohol in the same location, unless they live in yet-to-be-determined rural areas.

Several so-called pot shops actually exist near the border between Victoria and Saanich, yet Saanich staff have made it a point not to weigh on them.

Victoria last December denied a proposed pot shop close to Saanich’s border, and Saanich residents living within 100 metres of the proposed site would have received public hearing notices under Victoria’s procedures. But since the application did not move forward, Saanich officially declined to comment on Victoria’s decision.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway
Dog ban starts Tuesday at Willows Beach

Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Dancers of all ages will mark Shan-e-Punjab's 25th anniversary with Vaisakhi show May 5 at UVic

Saanich Archives pieces together memories of First World War

Volunteers are needed to help complete a World War One commemorative project as the centenary of Armistice Day approaches

Hundreds take to Victoria streets for Khalsa Day parade

For the first time in over 100 years, region's Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Policing all in the family for Victoria clan

New VicPD recruit Ben Sawyer the latest in a line that includes mom, dad and grandfather

GoFundMe for man struck on Pat Bay Highway

Proceeds will support family of Mike Underwood

McKenzie kids craft big business with small items

Elementary holds entrepreneur fair

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.'s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to 'red washing'

Saanich replacing water main on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Motorists advised to expect delays during project, expected to start May 7

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

