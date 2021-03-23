Saanich remind residents to lock sheds after series of thefts from unlocked outbuildings

Saanich police are investigating a series of thefts from sheds across the municipality since March 15. The common factor: all the sheds were unlocked.

Since mid-March, four residents have filed police reports after their sheds entered and, in most cases, items were stolen.

“A simple lock on the door and keeping shed windows closed can be useful deterrents against thieves looking for quick items to steal,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. “Other crime prevention methods include adding motion sensor lighting and a home security camera.”

Residents are advised to be on the lookout for suspects attempting to enter sheds on their property and to take this opportunity to secure outbuildings. Police also noted that those with unlocked sheds should check for missing items and contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 if items appear missing.

