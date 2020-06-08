Cadboro-Gyro Park sat empty after it was closed on March 20 along with Saanich’s other playgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich reopens all 56 playgrounds with new safety protocols

Playgrounds to begin reopen June 9

Families will once again be invited to enjoy Saanich’s 56 playgrounds while adhering to new health and safety protocols.

After a nearly three month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saanich reopens some of its play structures in municipal parks starting June 9 with the rest to follow on June 10. According to the District of Saanich website, park users will know if a playground hasn’t been opened yet if caution tape is still up.

READ ALSO: Saanich locks down playgrounds after video of busy park goes viral

Mayor Fred Haynes was happy to see playground facilities will reopen in time for the summer. He emphasized that while the closure was understandably frustrating for children and families, it was done to protect the community and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience during our closure,” Haynes said, adding that families are asked to “continue to follow recommendations from the provincial health officer” when returning to the playgrounds.

READ ALSO: Saanich playgrounds sit empty due to COVID-19

Signs will be posted at all playgrounds to remind those using the structures to practice physical distancing, ensure hands are washed before and after play, use their best judgement and return another time if the playground is busy, limit playtime if others are waiting for their turn and stay home if feeling ill.

The District said portable toilets remain closed but public washrooms with running water are open and are being cleaned more frequently.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown
Next story
Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

Just Posted

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asks anyone with information on June 5 incident to come forward

Esquimalt swings back into play in the wake of COVID-19 closures

Playgrounds reopen June 9, precautions remain

Fire destroys tent in Victoria’s Centennial Square

A bus driver stopped to assist with the blaze before fire crews arrived

Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Local scares off deer with lawn chair

COVID-19 forces Vikes athletes off the field this fall

Decision on basketball season expected by Oct. 8

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Most Read