Saanich reopens all 56 playgrounds with new safety protocols

Cadboro-Gyro Park sat empty after it was closed on March 20 along with Saanich’s other playgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Families will once again be invited to enjoy Saanich’s 56 playgrounds while adhering to new health and safety protocols.

After a nearly three month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saanich reopens some of its play structures in municipal parks starting June 9 with the rest to follow on June 10. According to the District of Saanich website, park users will know if a playground hasn’t been opened yet if caution tape is still up.

Mayor Fred Haynes was happy to see playground facilities will reopen in time for the summer. He emphasized that while the closure was understandably frustrating for children and families, it was done to protect the community and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience during our closure,” Haynes said, adding that families are asked to “continue to follow recommendations from the provincial health officer” when returning to the playgrounds.

Signs will be posted at all playgrounds to remind those using the structures to practice physical distancing, ensure hands are washed before and after play, use their best judgement and return another time if the playground is busy, limit playtime if others are waiting for their turn and stay home if feeling ill.

The District said portable toilets remain closed but public washrooms with running water are open and are being cleaned more frequently.

