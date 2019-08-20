Leo Levasseur posed with one of his signs while demonstrating outside the London Drugs on Quadra Street on Monday. (Photo courtesy Leo Levasseur)

Saanich resident leads crusade against cigarettes in B.C. drugstores

Province allows drugstores to sell cigarettes and some feel policy should change, retailers disagree

A Saanich resident is leading the crusade against cigarettes being sold in drugstores in B.C.

Leo Levasseur was upset when he realized that B.C. is the only remaining province with no legislation against drugstores selling cigarettes. He feels it’s hypocritical for drugstores to sell addictive products while offering smoking cessation programs.

“I don’t want my tax dollars to go to a drugstore that’s playing for both teams,” he said.

Levasseur, who runs four anti-smoking Facebook pages with a total of 10,000 followers, demonstrated outside the London Drugs on Quadra Street for three hours on Monday morning before being asked to move off the property. He said the manager was kind and understood that he wasn’t protesting against the store itself, but rather the policies put in place by those who run pharmacies.

Levasseur contacted Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer, to discuss his concerns and Mahlman countered saying that the smoking cessation program is advertised to everyone who buys cigarettes.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident pushes for 100% no-smoking bylaws in multi-unit housing

“Counselling and anti-smoking aids are being offered immediately and in full view at the tobacco point of purchase at London Drugs,” wrote Mahlman in a letter to Levasseur on Aug. 16. He also pointed out that London Drugs has met with 127,000 folks about smoking cessation since 2011.

Levasseur said that offering counselling isn’t enough because the act of selling cigarettes “enables addicts.”

In an interview with Saanich News, Mahlman said he’d never been in contact with Levasseur, but that he was aware of Levasseur’s cause. Mahlman emphasized that London Drugs believes strongly in smoking cessation and seeks to discourage people from starting to smoke.

The company feels that the best method to help people quit smoking is to have strong anti-smoking messaging in the place where they buy cigarettes, he said.

Mahlman also worries that if B.C. were to prohibit drug stores from selling the regulated tobacco products, the only places offering them would be gas stations and convenience stores that don’t also offer cessation counselling.

He also pointed out that London Drugs operates as far east as Manitoba and that the sales of smoking cessation products went down in the provinces that don’t allow cigarettes to be sold in drugstores.

In consultations between London Drugs and the B.C. Ministry of Health, Mahlman said officials saw the merit in offering cessation programs to customers buying tobacco while they’re near a pharmacy that can offer “professional and caring” counselling.

READ ALSO: More than naming a week is needed to tackle second-hand smoke, B.C. woman says

Levasseur has also been in contact with the B.C. Ministry of Health. Matt Herman, a representative from the Ministry of Health office, explained that while the province doesn’t allow pharmacies to display or promote tobacco sales, it’s B.C.’s policy to let drug stores decide to stop selling cigarettes.

Levasseur pointed out that it wouldn’t make sense for the drug stores to stop selling the cigarettes on their own because they’re profiting off the sales.

Mahlman disagrees; he noted that the cigarette industry is declining and that London Drugs isn’t profiting off the cigarette sales made in their stores. The money gets put back into the smoking cessation programs offered in the pharmacies, he explained.

London Drugs, like other pharmacies, offers the provincial Smoking Cessation Program to all eligible B.C. residents that want to quit. The company doesn’t pay for the program, it’s funded by the B.C. government — non-prescription nicotine replacement therapies are free and prescription cessation drugs are partially covered — but Mahlman said London Drugs covers the cost of things like training for staff offering the counselling and printing the advertising materials.

Mahlman said that London Drugs is passionate about getting people to stop smoking, but Levasseur doesn’t believe the company’s heart is in it.

Levasseur’s next steps aren’t solidified, but he’s considering hosting a larger protest and organizing a letter writing campaign to connect with the Ministry of Health.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams
Next story
Federal government funds 60 ‘micro-loft’ rental units set to open on Fort Street

Just Posted

Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

Officers credit public’s help, continue to seek information

Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

A property in the 600-block of Manchester Avenue is focus of investigation

Federal government funds 60 ‘micro-loft’ rental units set to open on Fort Street

The Sawyer Block at 840 Fort St. will house affordable units and a small amount of retail space

Ravens Crossing breaks ground on happy Hygge cohousing project

Speeches, music and a blessing as 80 people attend start of Danish-style development

PHOTOS: Check out the bells and whistles added to Westhills Stadium

Rick Stiebel/News Staff Clusters of tradespeople buzzing around busy with last-minute preparations… Continue reading

VIDEO: Come along for the ride on Tour de Victoria

Reporter captures video footage of his Tour de Victoria ride

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams

Wayne Strilesky found safe in thick brush in north Nanaimo

Most Read