Saanich resident sends distress signal over cell-phone tower

Wes Solomonson stands in front of his rural Saanich home near the site of a proposed cell-phone tower, which he says should move to a different location. Wolf Depner/News Staff

A Saanich home-owner believes the District of Saanich could have done more in his fight against a proposed telecommunication tower almost 30 metres in height.

Wes Solomonson said Saanich could have sent a signal against the proposed tower, if council had voted to reject the application by Freedom Mobile / Cypress Land Services, to build structure on a property bordering his rural home near the Patricia Bay Highway.

The cell-phone company plans to build the tower on 5420 Alderly Road near trees that stand on Solomonson’s property.

Council approved the application in late October 2017 on the basis of a staff recommendation over objections from Solomonson and other residents, who had spoken at the meeting. While Couns. Susan Brice and Colin Plant acknowledged them and their concerns during deliberations, both said that the final decision rests with the federal government rather than with Saanich.

“This is not our domain,” said Plant. “We can even say no, and they [the federal] government can still approve it,” he said.

Solomonson does not buy this argument. “I think that is a cop-out,” he said. “They did have a say in the matter. If they had said, ‘re-locate it,’ there would have been a great impact.”

Perhaps. While Saanich does not have any approval authority, its rejection might have spurred Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to conduct additional consultations in cooperation with the municipality. This said, the applicant could have also asked for direct approval without changing the plans or revise them before re-submitting them for review and council consideration.

As of this writing, it is not clear where the application process stands. The Saanich News has contacted both the company and the federal government for additional information about the status of the application among other issues.

Solomonson, not surprisingly, would like to see the proposed tower move to a different location on the designated property, or a different lot elsewhere. This said, he has not yet contacted the federal government.

Solomonson acknowledged the need for cell-phone towers, but questioned the chosen location, not so much for visual reasons, but for economic reasons.

“My main concern probably is the value to the property,” he said. “We have no intention of selling or putting it on the market. But when the time comes, and if we did, and whether it is medical concerns, or otherwise, there still is a perception,the perception that there is a problem, and that is going to affect the value of the house and the land.”

Solomonson also questioned language in the Saanich staff report that endorsed the application.

“While the tower would be partially visible from the highway in both directions, it would be set well back from the highway and partly screened by mature trees,” said Sharon Hvozdanski, Saanich’s director of planning, in the report.

This bothers Solomonson. “What is material to me is the report from council, using the trees growing on my property as the reason for putting the tower where it is…as a justification for putting it so close,” he said.

According to the same staff report, the bylaw permitting cell-phone towers does not hold them “subject to any siting, height, or other regulations contained in the bylaw” because of their public use. In other, the bylaw grants planning authorities considerable leeway.

The report also said that the applicant consulted all properties located “within a radius three times the tower height” as measured from the tower base or the outside perimeter of the supporting structure, whichever is greater — 90 metres in this case.

Freedom Mobile plans to install three panel antennas and two microwave dishes at the top of the tower and two accessory equipment cabinets at the base. The antenna and microwaves would be “flush” mounted on the pole to make them less visible. The pole would be tapered and painted green to blend with the surrounding trees. The company has also promised to improve and maintain the driveway that leads off Alderly Road to Solomonson’s house and the future site of the tower.

Solomonson shares his home with his wife, his son, his daughter and her two children. He acknowledges their remote location relative to other parts of Saanich means his concerns will likely not reasonate with the rest of the community. He is also not sure whether appealing to the federal government will make any difference. But the frustrations of the mild-spoken home-owner are nonetheless coming across loud and clear.

“We recognize that micro-wave towers are a necessity,” he said. “We have accepted that it is going to us, whether we say anything or otherwise. I’m disappointed in the process.”