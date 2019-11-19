Saanich residents asked for input on Tripp Station Youth Park

Staff are considering a bike park, parkour course, zipline and more

The District of Saanich is asking residents what they’d like to see in the proposed Tripp Station Youth Park. (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)

Saanich is asking residents what they’d like to see in the proposed Tripp Youth Park on the land next to the George Tripp Hydro Station.

Take our Survey and tell us what you would like to see at our Youth Park! https://t.co/5uPNPZ7qAO #saanich #yyj #saanichyouth pic.twitter.com/bmPKVG1U7X — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) November 17, 2019

The park site is currently owned by BC Hydro and the District of Saanich began leasing the site in June in hopes of building a youth bike park. The agreement between the District and BC Hydro states that Saanich can lease the site for $1 every five years.

The park will be designed to encourage adventure and help Saanich youth get active. On top of the bike park, district staff see the site including elements such as a parkour zone, a ropes course, and a zip line along with facilities for bouldering and performance art.

On Nov. 16, the District announced a Youth Park survey for residents to provide input and indicate what they’d like to see in the park. The survey includes 46 questions and is expected to take up to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey includes questions about what residents would like to see in the park, what mode of transportation they’d use to get there and what other parks they enjoy in Saanich.

The survey responses will guide staff in the design process and once the feedback comes in, staff can begin developing layout options for the site.

In June, staff indicated it was difficult to find land in Saanich that could accommodate the varied intended park uses. Reynolds Secondary School and Lakehill Elementary School are within walking distance of the BC Hydro site and Saanich’s parks and public works yard is close by. The Lochside Regional Trail also runs along the east side of the park and parking is already available along Lochside Drive.

The survey deadline is Dec. 31, and construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2020 with completion in fall 2020.

For more information, visit saanich.ca or contact Saanich Parks at 250-475-5522.

