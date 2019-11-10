Saanich residents are invited to an open house at the Municipal Hall to learn about the 2019-2023 draft strategic plan. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich residents invited to give feedback on the 2019-2023 draft Strategic Plan

Councillors feel it addresses community concerns, represents what Saanich stands for

Saanich council and staff have been working on the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan and are now ready for the public to view the draft and provide feedback.

An open house will be hosted at the Saanich Municipal Hall on Nov. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to give residents the opportunity to view the plan and discuss it with the mayor, council members and District staff.

Following the open house, council will discuss the draft plan during the committee of the whole meeting which begins at 7 p.m.

A new strategic plan is created after each election, Coun. Judy Brownoff explained. The process is long as the plans are detailed and must include time and budget considerations.

The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan took almost a year to create which is unusual as most are drafted within a few months of an election, said Mayor Fred Haynes.

Council and staff have put a lot of work into the plan and are excited to bring it to the public, said Coun. Ned Taylor.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria releases ambitious draft Strategic Plan

Coun. Colin Plant agrees. He feels the plan will help Saanich continue to move forward and he’s happy with the the goals and initiatives outlined in the draft.

The councillors are keen to address the issues brought up during the campaign – mainly housing, the environment, active transportation and the economy – over the next three years through the plan.

Saanich residents made it clear what’s important to them and council has listened, said Taylor.

“I hope [residents] feel represented, heard, taken care of and confident in our abilities,” said Coun. Nathalie Chambers.

She explained that the draft plan was a joint effort and that, despite the council’s diverse views, common ground was found. She feels the plan reflects Saanich and what the community stands for: meeting current needs without putting future generations at a disadvantage.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor continues to oppose Natural Saanich process

Chambers, an eco-cultural food grower who manages 27 acres in the Blenkinsop Valley, noted that she’s personally concerned the climate change response isn’t drastic enough, but said residents should feel empowered to take climate action into their own hands by “increasing biodiversity” in their yards. Chambers noted that she’s open to giving away trees from her property and is offering to plant them for folks in Saanich looking to add to their yards.

Brownoff is hopeful that residents will attend the open house to learn about the plan and to voice their opinions.

“Please let us know what you see is missing,” she said, emphasizing that the plan belongs to all Saanich residents so they should be involved.

The rest of council was not immediately available for comment, though The Saanich News has reached out for comment.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Learn the history of Oak Bay’s picturesque memorial cenotaph
Next story
Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Just Posted

Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Planting of tulips in Sidney recognizes Canada’s wartime friendship with the Netherlands

Saanich residents invited to give feedback on the 2019-2023 draft Strategic Plan

Councillors feel it addresses community concerns, represents what Saanich stands for

Learn the history of Oak Bay’s picturesque memorial cenotaph

Unseen pics document the memorial’s creation

PHOTOS: Bike polo players flock to Victoria for Winter Mixer tournament

Players came from across North America to compete Nov. 9, 10

Victoria book store still collecting books from public as it aims for world record

Russell Books will attempt to build the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books on Thursday

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Man seriously injured after shock and fall from electrical tower near Nanaimo

20-year-old was being transported to hospital in Victoria

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Most Read