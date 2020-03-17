Saanich residents receive six-hour water shut off notice amid COVID-19 concerns

Saanich mayor advises water shut off is essential for community health and wellness

As the District of Saanich announces precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saanich residents were advised of a six-hour water shutoff on Tuesday, March 17. Notice was given by the District that water would be shutoff at 9 a.m. for some residents living on Carnarvon Street.

According to the notice, water has been shut down for repairs and changes.

ALSO READ: Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Tamara Cotton shared on Facebook that the shut down notice was given to her yesterday. Cotton is concerned for the ‘at risk’ family members in her home not having access to water for drinking and washing. She will now have to leave her home to buy water in public. Cotton writes on Facebook, “Shame on you, Saanich. Let’s act.. not react.”

ALSO READ: Saanich grocers prepare staff for COVID-19

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes says the water shut-off is procedural and only takes place for essential maintenance to preserve the integrity of the water system. Haynes says shutting off the water for maintenance will serve as long-term gain for the health and wellness of the community. According to Haynes, the water shut-off is to ensure water quality and is likely connected to the Foul Bay watermain replacement.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers
Next story
‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday

Just Posted

Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

Public requires referral from doctor or 811 nurse

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Family stayed in hotels in February due to flooding, told they don’t meet criteria for screening

Saanich cancels all programs and drop-in activities until further notice

Essential health services and day camps to operate until March 20

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer be able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one arrested after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

Most Read