Saanich says goodbye to 2017 with day on the beach

Caddy Bay drew a steady crowd Sunday as Saanich says goodbye to 2017 and welcomes 2018.

Busy throughout the late morning hours and early afternoon, Saanich’s arguably most popular beach was alive with people and plenty of pooches enjoying what was a blustry but mainly sunny afternoon, the final one of 2017.

For 21-month-old Elarose MacKenzie and her parents, it was a chance to study see kelp that have drifted onto shore, and dip her well-covered toes into the water, in anticipation perhaps of taking part in some future polar bear dip.

